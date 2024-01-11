House of Chiefs schools Agona Nsaba Traditional Council on chieftaincy and leadership roles

By James Esuon,

Agona Nsaba (C/R), Jan 11, GNA – Nana Adwoa Nkansah Aduam III, the Paramount Queen Mother of Nsaba Traditional Area, had called on the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to speed up the amendment of laws barring chiefs from sanctioning people who failed to appear before them for various offences.

She said the nullification of the law by the Supreme Court had created a huge problem for traditional rulers because it had made them powerless and helpless in the face of the abundant lawlessness.

Nana Aduam was speaking at a workshop organised by Central Regional House of Chiefs for the Agona Nsaba Traditional Council to empower the traditional leaders to play their chieftaincy roles effectively to advance socio-economic development.

The members of the Council, including chiefs, queen mothers and heads of family were educated on the Chieftaincy Act, how to enstool and destool chiefs, functions of traditional authorities, and social and judicial role of chiefs, among others.

Nana Aduam urged the Chieftaincy Ministry to empower the traditional rulers to ensure discipline and development in their respective areas.

Nana Okeseku Afari Mintah III, Omanhene of Nsaba Traditional Area, said the training would be a catalyst for developing policies and programmes to improve the living standards of the citizenry.

He entreated heads of family and chiefs to foster unity to enable them to champion and facilitate development in their respective areas.

Nana Okeseku Mintah said the training had broadened the horizon of the beneficiaries and urged the divisional and sub-chiefs to adjudicate cases brought before them in truth and fairness to promote peace and harmony.

“As traditional leaders, it is important for us to desist from the pull-him- down attitude and backbiting as it does not aid the transformation of lives,” he said.

Dr Richard Kyereboah, a resource person, making a presentation on leadership roles and accountability of traditional authorities, urged the chiefs not to laud it over the people after ascending the thrones.

He said the chiefs must ensure comprehensive transformation of their people to foster development and bridge the communication gap to enhance networking and growth.

