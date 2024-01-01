GPL Wk17: Hearts of Lions secure first win, Kotoko edge Bofoakwa to go third 

By Simon Asare



Accra, Dec. 31, GNA – Kumasi Asante Kotoko finished the year with an impressive 2-0 away victory at Bofoakwa Tano in matchweek 17 of the 2023–24 Ghana Premier League.

A brace from Steven Mukwala propelled the Porcupine Warriors to victory at Sunyani Coronation Park as they moved third on the league table with 29 points.

Heart of Lions secured their first victory of the campaign after 15 matches, beating Berekum Chelsea 2-0 at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

Nana Kwame Oppong and Ebenezer Abban were on target for the Heart of Lions, who, despite the win, stayed bottom with 11 points.

Accra Hearts of Oak ended their five-match winless run after a 1-0 victory against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A late strike from Martin Karikari ensured the Phobians ended the first round with a victory as they moved to ninth on the league table.

Nations FC continued their impressive unbeaten home run with a 4-1 win against Nsoatreman at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Asamoah Boateng’s brace and solitary strikes from Bismark Gyasi and Nafiu Suleman ensured an emphatic victory for Nations FC, who stayed fourth on the league table.

Bright Adjei scored a hat-trick as Aduana Stars thumped Dreams 4-1 at Nana Agyeman Badu I Park.

The “Ogyaa” Boys, after last week’s defeat against Nsoatreman FC, bounced back to winning ways as they moved second in the league with 30 points, two points off leaders Samartex 1996.

Full results for week 17:

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Bechem United



Aduana Stars 4-1 Dreams FC



Heart of Lions 2-0 Berekum Chelsea



Nations FC 4-1 Nsoatreman FC



RTU 0-1 Great Olympics



Gold Stars FC 4-2 Legon Cities



Bofoakwa Tano FC 0-2 Asante Kotoko



Karela United 0-0 Medeama SC



Accra Lions FC 1-3 FC Samartex 1996

GNA

