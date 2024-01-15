Gospel Ministers urged to lead a Christ-like life

By Frances Dorothy Ward

Obuasi (Ash), Jan. 15, GNA – Ministers of the gospel have been urged to portray the life of Christ in their daily lifestyles to help encourage other people to accept and belief in the teachings of the gospel.

Archbishop Emeritus Daniel Yinka Sarfo, former Anglican Bishop of Kumasi and metropolitan Archbishop of Ghana, who made the call, said it was also important for gospel Ministers to let their lives influence and encourage the youth to enter the Christian ministries to receive the blessings of God.

He was speaking at a ceremony to consecrate Reverend Joseph Evans Amoako Otchere, Founder and General Overseer of Triumphant Church International Commission, as Bishop, by the Association of Bishops and Apostles of Ghana at a ceremony at Obuasi

The consecration ceremony was conducted by His Lordship, Bishop Dr. Maxwell Paul Appiah the President of the Association.

Archbishop Yinka Sarfo said he was particularly excited that despite the challenges in the way to the Kingdom, men and women continued to brave the storm to do God’s work and win souls for Christ.

He said ascension to the bishopric was a high call to service with additional responsibilities and urged the new bishop to guide and guard his flock and ensure that they all entered the kingdom of God.

Bishop Joseph Evans Amoako Otchere, speaking to journalist after the service, said his upliftment in the work of God was a testament of long years of dedication, perseverance, and commitment to the service of God.

He appealed to up-and-coming men of God to concentrate on winning souls for Christ and not follow money.

“I would not have been a man of God or a full gospel minister if it were all about money.

I left my well-paying job at Ashanti Goldfields Corporation to do God’s work”, he stated.

He implored the country’s leaders to embrace the word of God and put efforts in developing the country to improve the lives of the citizens.

Born 75 years ago, Bishop Joseph Evans Amoako Otchere hails from Kwapia in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

He holds a Diploma in Theology from All Nations for Christ Bible Institute.

He has over 50 years of experience in the gospel Ministry of which the last 45 years had been full time.

Bishop Amoakoh Otchere, resigned from Ashanti Goldfields Corporation, now AngloGold Ashanti in 1979 to respond to the call of God.

He became a new convert whiles he was a wind driver at the Obuasi Mine.

He had to leave his lucrative job at AGC and forfeit promotion into senior staff position to become a man of God.

He founded the Triumphant Church International Commission, a vibrant charismatic ministry which was incorporated in 1996 and has several branches in two regions in Ghana.

