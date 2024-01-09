GES reopen schools in Nkwanta South 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Jan 9, GNA- Management of Oti Regional Education Directorate on the advice of the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) and in consultation with the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has announced the reopening of schools in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II, the Regional Director of Education, said that both Basic and Second Cycle institutions are to reopen for the continuation of the academic year, following the break occasioned by the recent tribal conflict in the area.

The statement said the Regional Education Directorate would closely coordinate with the ORCC to monitor the situation in Nkwanta township and ensure the safety of both learners and staff.

The statement again requested the Municipal Director and heads of the affected SHS to promptly implement measures to communicate with their management, staff and learners, urging them to return for duty at it earliest possible time.

Mr Joshua Makubu, Oti Regional Minister and Chair of Security Council, told the media the heads of all security agencies had agreed to the reopening of schools after monitoring the situation.

He said adequate measures were undertaken to protect school pupils, students and teachers against any unforeseen repercussion in the jurisdiction.

He appealed to aggrieved tribesmen to give peace a chance and re-direct their concerns to the appropriate quarters for redress.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

