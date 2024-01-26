Emmanuel Co-operative Credit Union optimistic to meet targets in 2024 – GM

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R,) Jan. 26, GNA – Mr Benjamin Essilfie, General Manager of the Emmanuel Co-operative Credit Union, has expressed optimistic of the Union meeting its 2024 financial target to ensure economic transformation.

He said the Union had met all indicators which would facilitate sterling performance in 2024 in the areas of savings, deposits, payment of dividends and others to enhance its operations.

Mr Essilfie gave the assurance when he addressed customers, shareholders, board of directors, management, and staff of the Union at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

He said the last year performance of the Union was superb as far as financial transactions were concerned and that hundreds of customers, depositors and shareholders were able to meet their expectations.

The General Manager stated that the indices of the 2023 financial performance was excellent despite the worldwide economic crisis that confronted countries including Ghana and that through prudent management they were able to maximize profit.

“The Union was able to pay eight per cent on shares and 10 per cent on deposits respectively to customers, and shareholders,” he said.

Mr Essilfie said this year, the Union would spread its tentacles to open new branches in Ashanti and Eastern Regions as part of strategic plans to provide service opportunities to businessmen, and women.

He appealed to the people, especially market women and business operators in and around Agona West Municipality and beyond to join Emmanuel Co-operative Credit Union to access quality, and regular financial services.

Mr Essilfie expressed the hope that with maximum support of the dynamic board chaired by Mrs Mercy Asante, the Union has a brighter future in making giant strides in its operations, especially in 2024.

GNA

