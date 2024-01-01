Be diligent, incorruptible in your Christian Walk in 2024 – Rev’d Fr. Botchway

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, Jan. 1, GNA – The Reverend Father Ebenezer Botchway, the Priest Assisting of Christ the King Anglican Church, Sakumono, has urged Christians to be diligent and incorruptible in their walk with Christ in 2024.

He said their walk with Christ required diligence, integrity, accountability, incorruptibility, humility, trust, obedience and righteousness.

He called on Christians in places of authority, secular leaders, and Christian leaders to exemplify these attributes in their lives.

Speaking in a homily on New Year’s Eve at the Christ the King Anglican Church, Sakumono, on the theme: “2024 is Our Year of Walking with the Triune God – Mathew 8:23-27”, Rev’d Fr. Botchway said the walk with Christ would not be devoid of challenges.

In the spiritually charged atmosphere, the Parishioners, clad in pristine all-white attire, symbolising purity and unity, danced in praise for a new year.

As the clock approached midnight, a sense of anticipation filled the air, as the Parish Priest, Rev’d Fr. Roland Kpoanu ended a 30-minute intercessory prayer.

The choir, dressed in matching robes, led parishioners to chant the poignant Tedium Laudamus canticle that resonated in the Church while parishioners waved their white handkerchiefs in unison, echoing a sentiment of gratitude and devotion as the clock struck midnight.

There was an ethereal atmosphere of spiritual celebration as Parishioners exchanged pleasantries as they ushered in 2024.

“In your walk with Christ, there will be storms, but God will calm the storm,” Rev’d Botchway assured.

He said, the year 2024 would come with its own difficulties of “power struggles” and accompanying “financial difficulties”, but a walk with Christ would prevent such challenges.

The Priest Assisting said Christians who held positions of trust must do so with integrity and incorruptibility like the biblical Enoch who walked faithfully with God exuding those traits.

Referencing Genesis 5:24, Rev’d Botchway said, “walking” signified a way of life, and that “Enoch didn’t die when he walked with God. He was taken back to heaven. If you resolve to walk with God this year, He will take away anything that will destroy you before your time. “

He said like Noah in Genesis 6:9, Christians in places of authority could not walk with God if they were indiscipline, corruptible, and disobedient to the dictates of God’s commandments.

“If you have a right standing with God, that must reflect in your undertakings at work, home, and anywhere you find yourself,” the Priest Assisting said.

Also in attendance was Venerable Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, the Executive Director to the Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana (IpG), the Most Rev’d Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith.

Rev’d Dawson-Ahmoah was recently elected the first Bishop of the newly created Anglican Diocese of Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

