AMA arrests Nigerien trio for allegedly selling unlicensed aphrodisiacs, others

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Jan. 11, GNA – Public Health Officers of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) have arrested three Nigerien nationals for allegedly selling aphrodisiacs and an obscure liquid substance marketed as a “heart cleanse.”

Ibrahim Bashiru, 25, Mohammed Abu Qassim, 27, and Abdul Salam Abass, 27, were arrested for peddling unlicensed medications to the public.

The trio are assisting the police with investigations to determine the origin and composition of the substance and after which they would be put before court.

Mr. Gilbert Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs, AMA, said the confiscated substances lacked proper labelling, manufacturing details, and expiration dates, adding that the suspects would face the full rigours of the law.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said initial examinations carried out by the Head of the Public Health Department of the Assembly, showed that the liquid reportedly melted a plastic takeaway pack when it was poured on it.

Mr. Ankrah said the AMA was collaborating with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and other relevant agencies to assess the full extent of the public health risk posed by the illicit substance.

“The AMA is committed to ensuring a thorough investigation and taking necessary actions to prevent any further harm to the public. Stringent enforcement and proactive measures to protect the well-being of the city are in place,” he said.

The Head of the Public Health Department at the AMA, Madam Florence Kuukyi cautioned the public against consuming such unapproved medications and substances.

She said the consumption of such substances could lead to heart, liver and kidney diseases and urged the public to desist from patronising unlicensed drugs.

“When the men drink it, I hear you feel some burning sensation around your heart thinking it’s cleansing it but rather causing serious havoc,” Madam Kuukyi said.

She said her outfit would launch an operation to eradicate illegal drug peddlers in the city, while also working closely with the Food and Drugs Authority to ensure strict compliance.

“This year’s operation will be actively promoted to foster public awareness,” she said.

GNA

