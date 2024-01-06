Alleged NPP supporters beat up Cape FM journalist after mistaken identity 

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Cape Coast, Jan. 6, GNA – A journalist with Cape FM in Cape Coast, Mr David Kobbina, has been assaulted by some alleged supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the party’s parliamentary vetting in Cape Coast.

The members mistook the journalist for a certain Jacob, who allegedly insulted a bigwig of the NPP on a television station (UTV), mercilessly battering him in spite of the victim, proving his identity.

He was slapped many times, pummelled and kicked repeatedly in the abdomen, ribs, chest, and belly by the irate supporters, who numbered more than eight.

Narrating his ordeal to the media, Mr Kobbina said he was charging his phone at the summer hut at the Central Regional Coordinating Council where the vetting was happening when he was beckoned by a man in mufti believed to be a police officer.

The man identified him (the journalist) as one Jacob who had insulted an “honourable” on UTV, showing him a picture on his phone.

But the journalist insisted it was a mistaken identity and showed the man his press tag to prove he was with Cape FM instead.

In the course of the conversation, he suddenly received a slap from behind.

“I turned around to find out who it was but then, I received another one. Before I knew it, I had been mobbed by the thugs who beat me up like a criminal,” he said.

Mr Kobbina and the journalists who were present and witnessed the assault on their colleague called for justice.

The case was reported to Mr Anthony Sackey, the Central Regional Organiser of the party, who condemned the attack and promised to take appropriate action to resolve the situation.

The journalists further petitioned Mr Peter Mac Manu, the Chairman of the vetting committee Team B and former National Chairman of the Party, who also gave the assurance to act on it.

The victim had since lodged a formal complaint at the Kotokuraba police station, where he was given a form to seek medical attention.

GNA

