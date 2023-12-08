Tema Metro Health Directorate commences Adolescent Health Advocacy Week

By Mercy Arthur, GNA

Tema. Dec. 8, GNA – Tema Metro Health Directorate, in collaboration with Tema Manhean Polyclinic, has commenced Adolescent Health Advocacy Week, a platform to educate them on issues related to the transition into adulthood.

The celebration involved students of Christ Bethel Mission International School and Manhean TMA 1 and 2 JHS at the U Chips compound in the Tema East Constituency on the theme “Every Adolescent Counts, Accessible Health for All.”

Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Office, Ms. Leonora Efua Cudjoe, a Peer Pressure Supporter highlighted that the adolescent child may face a lot of challenges, such as teenage pregnancy due to premarital or unprotected sex, which leads to school dropout and low weight of the child, among other consequences.

Thus, causes of teenage pregnancy include bad peer pressure, poverty, and curiosity.

She advised the students and all adolescents to abstain from sex or seek counselling from the Adolescent Health Corner for an education on how to use contraceptives if they are sexually active and for other health-related information.

Ms. Sethina Attipoe Hornam, a facilitator for Peer Pressure Supporter emphasised that abstinence from sex as an adolescent would help them grow to have a better future and prevent STIs.

Ms. Hornam advised the adolescents to take their studies seriously for a better future and a good community.

Mr. Hamenya Wisdom, a Peer Support Service Provider urged the students to prevent the association of bad peer pressure, which may lead to many consequences.

Ms. Gertrude Quartey, Adolescent Reproductive Health Focal Person for Manhean Polyclinic, advised adolescents to come to the Adolescent Health Corner when they face any issues.

“Parents can be gathered during PTA meetings and health talks, which will help them talk to their adolescent children to build some confinement in them, then the health care professionals,” she stated.

Ms. Doris Ocansey, Adolescent Reproductive Health Focal Person for Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, added that parents should openly discuss sex education with their children at home and school.

She noted that parents should discuss sex with their adolescent children from an early stage to grow to make good decisions for a responsible future in the adulthood stage.

“The health providers are always available at the health care facilities, as well as the YMK App on Android and Apple stores, which needs to be downloaded for more information from trained counsellors onboard,” she further stated.

Mr. Joshua Teye Agudah, Assemblyman for Dade Agbo Electoral Area, encouraged the students to take their studies seriously and to say no to premarital sex at a younger age.

Goodson Bonsrah Addo, a 14-year-old form-two student at Manhean TMA “1” JHS, said he would practise abstinence till marriage by setting goals and achievements for himself.

Beauty Selassie Dogbegah, a Form 2 student at Christ Bethel Mission International School, reiterated that she would not associate herself with bad friends but rather learn hard to achieve a better future and also practice abstinence.

