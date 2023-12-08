Parliament begins consideration of anti-LGBTQ Bill

By Iddi Yire/Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Dec 08, GNA – Parliament on Friday began the consideration of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”.

During the consideration of a Bill, the House considers the provisions of the Bill clause by clause and amendments are made before it can be passed into law.

The object of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022” is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

Due to the absence of Mr Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi, the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the Ranking Member, had to step in to lead the House in the consideration of the Bill.

One major amendment to the Bill was the deletion of the word “Proper” for it to now read “Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values”.

The deletion would have consequential effect throughout the Bill.

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin said the House would continue with the consideration of the Bill on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Mr Samuel Nartey George, the Lead Sponsor of the bi-partisan Private Member’s Bill and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Prampram, was in attendance during Friday’s consideration of the Bill by the House.

Other sponsors of the Bill include Madam Dela Adjoa Sowah, NDC MP for Kpando; Mr Emmanuel Bedzrah, NDC MP for Ho West and Reverend John Nti Fordjour, New Patriotic Party NPP) MP for Assin South.

The rest are Mr Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyine, NDC MP for Tamale North; Madam Rita Naa Odoley, NDC MP for La Dadekotopon; Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, NDC MP for Krachi West and Mr Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, NDC MP for South Dayi.

GNA

