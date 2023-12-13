No health project has been abandoned in the Ashanti Region – Osei Mensah

By Muyid Deen Suleman,

Kumasi Dec. 13, GNA – Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, has denied claims that ongoing health projects in the region have been abandoned by the Government.

He said no single health project, be it those inherited or initiated by the present government, had been neglected as was being propagated by political detractors of the Government.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi, he said all health projects, including those initiated by the NDC government, were either completed or were at various stages of completion.

He said the Kumawu hospital, which suffered many challenges, had been completed while that of Fomena, Bekwai and Konongo were in full operation.

Mr Osei Mensah said the Sewuah hospital, which would serve as the regional hospital, had not been in operation due to the lack of access road network, adding that everything was being done to construct the road to ensure the operation of the facility.

He said the Afari military hospital and other ongoing projects, including most of the Agenda 111 facilities would be completed in 2024.

The Regional Minister said a monthly press briefing by the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies were going to be initiated to update citizens of the region on health infrastructure projects and their status.

Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services, indicated that most facilities within Kumasi upon completion, would be converted into specialist hospitals to ease pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

According to him, the KATH, which served as a major referral facility was currently overstretched since it served people in Ashanti and other adjoining regions as well as some of the neighbouring countries.

The Ashanti Region has a total of 32 new hospital projects, which are either completed or ongoing, but the current administration came under strong criticism for stopping work on them or not completing them on time.

GNA

