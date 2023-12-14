Mepe Mankralo relocates 400 flood victims to safe abode

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe Degorme(V/R), Dec. 14, GNA – Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, the Mankralo for Mepe has relocated some 400 flood victims from their various camps to safe abodes in Mepe Degorme.

The victims who were living at St. Kizito Senior High Technical School and Roman Catholic Basic School, were relocated to two renovated facilities at Mepe Degorme for a comfortable shelter after they lost their homes and belongings after the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Togbe Nego said he was poised to give his people a safer abode until they were resettled into their permanent homes.

He indicated that the relocation was necessary to give way to students whose classrooms were used as camps, to continue with their education.

Togbe Nego lauded his elders and the Mepe Development Association members for joining him in clearing and renovating the facilities for the flood victims.

He gave the assurance that all necessary amenities would be provided to ensure that the residents were comfortable.

Mrs Abah Sophia, one of the victims recounted a few challenges she faced at the camp and expressed her gratitude to the Mankralo and his elders for relocating them to a safer abode.

She mentioned that the initiative would help her and the family to regain their mental health after some months of sleeping in classrooms.

GNA

