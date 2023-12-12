Maiden edition of Ashanti Regional Annual Quran memorization competition launched in Kumasi

By Muyid Deen Suleman,

Kumasi, Dec. 10, GNA – An annual competition to encourage the memorization of the holy Quran has been launched at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

The competition, which is an initiative of a Presidential Staffer, Alhaji Ali Suraj, aims at encouraging the Muslim youth to learn more about the principles of the Holy Quran and to serve as a guide to help shape their lives on earth and hereafter.

It is also intended to encourage the participating schools to come together under one umbrella to promote peace and strengthen Islamic religion.

The presence of most eminent and notable Sheikhs and Imams in the Ashanti region during the launch was a true manifestation of unity amongst the Muslim leadership in the region.

In all, 10 Islamic basic schools would be battling for the ultimate price, which is a KIA Rio Picanto Saloon car, in addition to other mouthwatering prices such as Television set, Fridges, and fans, among others.

Among the participating schools are the Samadaniya Islamic, Ahlul Quran, Imamiyya, Watanniya, Al- Mahd Tahfiz.

Others are Amiriya, Al- Mahd Tahfiz Abdul Wadud, Nasiriya and Halkatu Amir Bil Maruf.

The competing schools would be scaled to three, after two weeks of examining the best memorizers.

The sponsor of the event, Alhaji Ali Suraj, said he was overwhelmed to see the beaming smiles on the faces of participants and hoped that the competition be sustained.

According to him, the legacy of Quran memorization left by his grandfather in Kumasi ought to have been revived, hence the introduction of the annual competition.

He said even though he was not a “Hafiz” the little he had learned from the Quran had indeed sharpen his life in Islamic perspective.

A “Hafiz” is a person who has memorized the Holy Quran.

He advised the participants and their trainers to behave well during the competition and urged the judges to avoid favouritism.

The finals of the competition would be held on December 23, this year

