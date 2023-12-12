Mahama to lead sensitisation walk on 24-hour economy in Kumasi

By Muyid Deen Suleman,

Kumasi, Dec.12, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama will on Thursday, December 21, lead a procession of National Democratic Congress (NDC) members through the principal streets of Kumasi to sensitise the public on his proposed 24-hour economic policy.

Mr Mahama, the flag-bearer of the NDC, has proposed a 24-hour economy for the country if he is elected as the President in the 2024 general election.

The policy is to stimulate economic activities around the clock in all sectors as part of efforts to boost the Ghanaian economy and help create jobs for the people.

Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, who announced this, said the walk would create a platform for Mr Mahama to explain the policy in a context that would enable the people to understand and appreciate it.

Addressing a press briefing in Kumasi to announce the procession, he said under the leadership of Mr Mahama, the NDC would stimulate economic activities across all sectors to help address the current challenges Ghanaians were facing.

He said it was incumbent upon the next NDC government to renew hope and commitment in providing decent jobs for the teaming youth of Ghana.

Dr Amoakohene expressed the belief that transitioning to a 24-hour economy would unlock immense opportunities for businesses and individuals and create a vibrant economy across sectors such as manufacturing, services, and technology.

“Anyone against this policy is an enemy of Ghanaian economic liberation and therefore, need to change his or her mindset since the policy is here to provide jobs,” he said.

The NDC, once in government, would commit resources to support both private and public institutions in the implementation of the 24-hour initiative, he added, and that the support would be in the form of policy frameworks, tax incentives, and collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

The Government under Mr Mahama would also provide maximum security to ensure the success of the policy, Mr Amoakohene said.

“The NDC-led government prioritises health issues and the development of the Ashanti Region and for this reason, the next NDC government under President Mahama will revive and complete all abandoned projects by the current New Patriotic Party Administration.”

GNA

