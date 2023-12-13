Kadjebi inaugurates District Level Elections Taskforce

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu,

Kadjebi (O/R), Dec 13, GNA-The Kadjebi Command of the Ghana Police Service has formed and inaugurated an 11-member District Level Elections Taskforce.

The members include the District Police Commander, District Crime Officer, District National Investigation Bureau (NIB) Officer, District Immigration Commander, District Custom Commander and District Fire Service Commander.

The rest are District Ambulance Commander, District Co-ordinating Director, District Electoral Officer, District Director of NCCE and the District Security Coordinator.

Superintendent Gyan-Mante Frempong, the Kadjebi District Police Commander, speaking at the programme at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, said the taskforce would “see to the overall security of the election” in the Kadjebi District come December 19.

Supt. Gyan-Mante said they were mandated by law to form such a taskforce to make sure that there was security before, during and after the polls.

The District Police Commander, who is also the Chairman of the District Election Taskforce, advised eligible voters to turn out and vote since it was both a duty and a right to do so; adding “we are Ghanaians and have right to vote and be voted for.”

The Kadjebi district, according to the Electoral Commission (EC) data, had 36 Electoral Areas with 114 polling stations.

However, the election of Assembly members would take place in 34 Electoral Areas excluding Papase South and Dodo-Amanfrom North Electoral Areas where the candidates have filed unopposed.

The EC has set Tuesday, December 19, 2023, as the date for the District Level Elections across the country.

