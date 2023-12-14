Hamas leader Haniyeh says post-war Gaza sans Hamas is an ‘illusion’

Gaza, Dec. 14, (dpa/GNA) – All post-war plans for the Gaza Strip that do not include Hamas are an “illusion” and a “mirage,” Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Islamist group, said in a speech on the Hamas Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

Haniyeh also confirmed that he was open to talks on “all ideas or initiatives that lead to an end to the aggression.”

He was referring to the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. Israel first launched air attacks followed by a ground invasion following the Hamas massacre of some 1,200 people in Israel. The militant group also took some 240 hostages. More than 100 have now been released.

Israel has released more than double as many Palestinians from its jails in a deal that has since collapsed.

Hamas is also open to talks that could lead to a “political path that secures the right of the Palestinian people to an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Haniyeh said

