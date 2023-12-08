Ghana Bloggers Association honours Akwasi Agyeman, Bola Ray, Abeiku Santana, others

Accra, Dec. 08, GNA – The Ghana Bloggers Association Thursday honoured Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Bola Ray and Abeiku Santana, both media personalities at the Ghana Tourism Information Center..

The short ceremony, under the Ghana Bloggers Awards event, was to celebrate personalities whose work has impacted the creative arts industry over the years.

The seven honourees, including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Dramani Mahama,Mr. Daniel Mensah Komierter, veteran blogger and IT expert, Bright Dordzi, and journalist Halifax Ansah-Addo, were all recognised for their contributions to the blogging industry, helping it to grow and raising Ghana’s flag high.

Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, who received a plaque, expressed gratitude to the Bloggers Association for the recognition of his efforts towards the growth of the sector and stated his willingness to continue to support the Bloggers Association to grow the tourism industry.

The Ghana Bloggers Awards is a scheme by the Ghana Bloggers Association, supported by the Ghana Tourism Authority and Attractive Media to recognise mainstream bloggers and other personalities whose work has a positive impact on the blogging industry and other sectors of the economy.

