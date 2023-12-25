Epixode dazzles fans with electrifying performance at 2023 Bhim concert

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 24, GNA – Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste Epixode produced a sizzling performance at the 2023 Bhim Concert-5th Dimension homecoming edition.

Epixode justified his place as one of Ghana’s best performers with amazing stage artistry on a night that witnessed numerous thrills.

The 2021 Reggae/Dancehall VGMA Artiste of the Year entered the stage in masked-skull attire, starting the live band performance on the night.

Epixode started the performance with his “Odeshi” hit single and performed his popular Atia song midway through the performance.

But it was Epixode’s “Bhimnation” outro performance that sent over 35,000 concertgoers applauding his unique stagecraft.

“Yesterday, I felt the blessings of our ancestors. Thank you, Ghana, for making me one of your best,” Epixode wrote on his Facebook page.

Epixode successfully held his annual Lamajo festival and is currently promoting his “Asantewaa” single, which is making waves.

GNA



