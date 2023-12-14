District Level Elections: NCCE urges citizens to be apolitical

Accra, Dec.14, GNA – Mr Ernest Eli Billy Kwami, the District Director, Denkyembour District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Akwatia, has urged the electorate to be apolitical in the upcoming District Level Elections (DLEs).

He said per article 55 (3) of the 1992 Constitution, DLEs were non–partisan and advised voters to avoid such inclinations.

He gave the advice at a sensitisation forum organised by the Commission on the upcoming DLEs slated for December 19.

Mr Kwami underscored the importance of local governance to the rapid socio-economic development of small towns and villages and encouraged the populace to participate in the exercise.

He appealed to the citizens to elect competent and qualified candidates committed to the development of their communities.

“Please desist from demanding financial or other personal benefits from the candidates for votes. It is illegal,” he said.

The NCCE District Director engaged the community on the roles and duties of local Assemblies, Assembly and Unit Committee members as stipulated in the 1992 Constitution, Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) and Legislative Instrument 1967, and The Local Government (Urban, Zonal and Town Councils and Unit Committees) Established Instrument, 2010.

