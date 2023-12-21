District Elections: Voting starts in 16 electoral areas at Ajumako

By Prince Acquah

Ajumako (C/R), Dec 21, GNA – Voting has commenced in the 16 electoral areas in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District where the District Level Elections were put on hold on Tuesday, December 19, owing to some “technical hitches and errors” as stated by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The challenges included the misnaming of aspirants and the inability to print some ballot papers.

The affected areas are Brofoyedur/Babinso, Essaman, Anyinasu, Twafo, Odumase/Bantoma, Esiam Nkodwo, Bekoso/Obrawogum, Mando/Tayido, Eshiem Tweikukrom and Denkyira South.

The rest are Enyanmaim, Baa/Amia, Osedze, Brofo (Abaasa), Abaka/Bewora/Ekukrom and Omanso.

As assured by the District Electoral Office, the challenges have been successfully resolved, making way for the exercise, which started at the Baa/Amia Electoral Area around 0715 hours with an appreciable level of turnout.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the Methodist JHS polling centres 1&2, and the Methodist Primary polling centre at Baa saw eager electorates waiting in queues to cast their ballots.

A total of 44 people had voted as of 0952 hours at the Baa Methodist School polling centre.

The situation was similar in other electoral areas visited by the Agency.

On Tuesday 31 of the 47 electoral areas were able to hold their elections.

GNA

