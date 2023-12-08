AGI Energy Service Centre, IEPA collaborate for training, certification of energy professionals

Accra, Dec. 8, GNA – The Association of Ghana Industries – Energy Service Centre (AGI-ESC) has entered into a partnership with the Institute of Energy Professionals Africa (IEPA) to train and certify energy professionals.

The training and certification programme is aimed at delivering the latest technical knowledge to Ghanaian energy engineers who are focused on specialised areas of business, industry, and government.

Madam Yolande de Lange, the Executive Director of IEPA, stated that the goal was to engage energy professionals and to provide them with the needed education to meet global standards.

She also stated that the partnership would help bring certifications closer to the doorsteps of energy professionals in Ghana as they quest to meet international standards.

This training and certification programme, she said, would connect Ghanaian energy engineers to the outside world and also explore opportunities in other countries.

Madam Yolanda also noted that IEPA had been delivering certification programmes in sub-Saharan African regions for almost 20 years, which include Certified Energy Manager, Certified Energy Auditor, and Certified Measurement and Verification Professional programmes, among many others.

Mr. Nath Quarcoopome, Director of Finance and Administration at AGI, expressed their gratitude to IEPA for partnering with them for the certification and training programme that would make its members globally competitive.

He rendered AGI’s unflinching support for the programme and urged members to enrol so as to gain the latest knowledge in their respective fields of endeavour.

Mr. Quarcoopome also stated that the energy sector played a crucial role in the industrial development of the country and that such training and certification programmes would equip energy professionals with knowledge to thrive in the sector.

The signing of the partnership at the Buro in Accra, also witnessed the inauguration of the Association of Energy Professionals Ghana (AEPG).

According to Ing. Darlington Ahuble, President of AEPG, the Association’s mission is to promote the scientific and educational interests of those engaged in the energy industry and to foster action for sustainable development in Ghana.

He also stated that the association had been in existence since 2019, but they were now making the public initiation as they sought to expand their activities around the country.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

