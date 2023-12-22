African arts and Gift Fair officially launched

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, Dec 22, GNA – The 10th edition of the African Arts and Gift Fair has been officially launched.

The launch, which was held at the premises of the African Art and Culture Development Company adjacent to the A and C Mall on December 20, 2023, was attended by personalities, including traditional rulers, heads of organisations, and enthusiasts of African wares and artefacts.

The launch was characterised by thrilling traditional music performances with a sod cutting ceremony to indicate the commencement of the Fair.

It also had a networking session.

The “Gift Fair” attracted exhibitors and vendors who displayed masks, figural sculptures, artefacts, metal works, African textiles and prints.

Also on display were basketries, ceramics, potteries, wood carvings, antiques, gold weights, jewelery, bead works, necklaces, bags, hats, shoes, cosmetics, paintings, and generally African products.

The Fair is to reposition African art concepts in the local and international arena.

The 10th edition is under the theme: “African Renaissance: Adding a touch of African pride and uniqueness to every home or office’’.

The objective of the Fair is to encourage Ghanaians to adopt the culture of using African art products as gift items for every occasion.

In an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Stanly Felten, CEO of African Art and Culture Development Company (AACD-African Market), said some of the artisans and handicraft producers were indigenous Ghanaians living in rural and sub-urban communities.

He said the Fair was, therefore, to motivate them to do more and boost the interest of talented young unemployed youth.

“It will interest the public to know that these local artisans include some disabled creative individuals who are committed to a life of decency and economic freedom in the artefacts business,” Mr Felten stated.

Nana Soglo Alloh IV, Paramount Chief of Likpe Traditional Area in the Oti Region, in an interview on the sidelines of the event, advocated the inclusion of arts, crafts, and textile making in the educational curriculum.

Madam Irene Dwomoh, winner of Miss Ghana 2006, said the event was timely because the country was receiving hundreds of visitors courtesy Tourism Authority’s December in Ghana event.

GNA

