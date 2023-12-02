A 34-year-old adjudged 2023 Municipal Best Farmer in Krachi East

By Kingsley Mamore

Yariga (O/R) Dec. 01, GNA – Mr Ernest Talikun Njonan Ujan, has been adjudged the 2023 Municipal Best Farmer in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Mr Ujan took home a tricycle, a pair of Wellington boots, two cutlasses and a certificate.

The Municipal Best Farmer, who hails from Pai-Katanga, a suburb of Dambai with 21-years of experience in farming, has several farms dotted around the area, providing employment opportunities to several families in the enclave.

Mr Ujan who is married and blessed with five children, owns acres of land on which 10 were for cultivating yam, seven for cassava, 11 for groundnuts, four and five respectively for rice and teak trees, aside the rearing of cattle, sheep and goats.

He acknowledged the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for instituting the Day to acknowledge the role of farmers in the country.

There were also awards for the Municipal Best crop farmer, Municipal Best livestock farmer, Municipal Best Female farmer, Municipal Best youth farmer, Municipal physically challenged farmer and Municipal Best Agric-Extension Agent.

GNA

