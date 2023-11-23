Youth urged to explore job opportunities in fisheries sector

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA – Mr Moses Anim, Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has encouraged young people in Ghana to explore employment opportunities in the fisheries industry.

He noted that the fisheries value chain, from fisheries cultivation to their processing chains, offered many job prospects for young people.

“The fisheries value chain is profitable. The youth should explore the sector; they can even cultivate fisheries as a side job.

“With this, the youth can contribute to the country’s urge to improve the local cultivation and production of fisheries and help reduce the importation of fisheries,” he said.

The Deputy Minister said made the remarks at a fisheries quiz event organised by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Feed the Future Ghana Fisheries Recovery Activity.

The event was held in commemoration of the 2023 World Fisheries Day and had four Senior High Schools (SHS) from the coastal regions of Ghana competing for the top prize in Accra.

St Augustine’s Senior High School emerged victorious in the competition, polling 36 points, followed by Accra Academy SHS with 34 points, Ahantaman Girls’ SHS with 33 points and Keta SHS with 27 points.

St Augustine’s SHS was presented with GHc 5,000 cash prize and a trophy. Accra Academy received GHc4,000, with Ahantaman SHS and Keta SHS receiving GHS 3,000 and GHS 2,000, respectively.

The event was held to increase the youth’s interest in the fisheries sector, highlight the important role the sector plays, and encourage public participation in protecting Ghana’s fisheries and marine resources.

World Fisheries Day is commemorated annually on November 21 to raise awareness about the critical role that fisheries play in providing food and livelihoods.

It is also a day to highlight the importance of fisheries, promote sustainable fishing practices, and acknowledge the important role of fisherfolk and fishing communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

