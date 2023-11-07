Voters trickle in to validate their names in Voter Register Exhibition exercise in Tamale

By Team

Tamale, Nov. 7, GNA – Very few registered voters in the Tamale South and Tamale North Constituencies have been turning out to check their details in the voters register, as part of the ongoing Voters’ Register Exhibition exercise.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to some of the Voters’ Register Exhibition centres in two constituencies showed low patronage.

At the Kalpohin Anglican Polling Station A, out of the 735 voters, only 73 were verified, and only 26 out of 315 voters were verified at the Kalpohin Anglican Polling Station B as well as only six verified out of 471 at Seventh Day Adventist Low-Cost Polling Station.

The situation was not different at the Dabokpa Technical Institute and Dabokpa Junior High School Polling Stations.

Mr Abdul-Jalil Abubakari, the Exhibition Officer at the Seventh Day Adventist Low-Cost Polling Station, was hopeful that more people would come out to verify their details.

GNA

