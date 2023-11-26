Volta region marks World AIDS Day, records 16,900 cases in 2022 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Nov 26, GNA-Estimates of the 2022 HIV/AIDS shows that some 16,996 persons are living with the disease in the Volta region.

The majority constituting 68 per cent of the estimated HIV population could be found in nine districts within the region, namely, Ho, Hohoe, Ketu South, Ho West, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Keta, South Tongu and Kpando Municipality.

The region further recorded 730 new HIV infections for all ages within the period and young people between ages 15-24, accounting for 12.05 per cent.

Mrs Mary Naa Asheley Anyomi, Volta Regional Coordinator, Ghana Aids Commission/TSU gave the data during a health Walk in commemoration of the 2023 World Aids Day (WAD) in Ho, under the theme, “Let Communities Lead.”

It was organised by the Ghana HIV and Aids Network (GHANET) in collaboration with the Network of Persons Living with HIV (NAP+) and other stakeholders to create more awareness of the HIV Self-Testing (HIVST) kit.

She indicated 72.2 per cent of the data are on lifelong Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) treatment with the Sustainable Development Goal subscribing 95 per cent.

Mrs Anyomi stated the report suggests that at least two out of every 100 people in the region are Living with HIV with a prevalence rate of 1.50 per cent, and however said eight districts including Kpando, South Tongu, Central Tongu, North Dayi, Keta, Ho, Akatsi North and North Tongu have prevalence more than the regional rate.

She said GHANET was coordinating the implementation of HIVST in Ho, Hohoe, Ho West and Adaklu towards contributing to the global target of ending the disease in 2030.

She urged stakeholders to use the media to disseminate accurate information on the disease trends and appealed to society to avoid stigma and discrimination against PLHIV.

Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister in an address read for him by Mr Augustus Awity, Chief Director at the Regional Coordinating Council said the region and Country at large risked losing the benefits of scientific advancement in ART if funding for drugs continues to remain fully donor dependent.

“Domestic funding for ARVs is urgently needed to sustain the treatment programme and keep PLHIV alive, strong and healthy,” as the government sets up the national HIV and AIDS Fund to counter-fund drugs for the disease.

He appealed to corporate Ghana among philanthropists to contribute to the fund as ART had averted the disease progression and AIDS deaths among thousands of PLHIV.

He said leadership and activism of communities were urgently needed to address the challenges currently plaguing the disease response and accelerate progress towards ending the disease.

Mr Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, President of GHANET said with the steadfastness of the Global Fund, Ministry of Health and the National AIDS/STI Control Programme (NACP), another HIVST kit CheckNow was introduced in addition to the earlier Oraquick kit.

He said the CheckNow HIVST kit, which was a blood-based method gave results in 15 minutes anchored on a third-generation technology capable of determining HIV-1 and HIV-2 antibodies in a fingerstick blood sample.

He said NACP believed the multiplication of HIVST options would help the country achieve the first 95-95-95 UNAIDS target with the nation doing about 72 per cent of the estimated 354,000 PLHIV knowing their status.

He said “This means 100,000 PLHIV may not be aware of their status and unknowingly be spreading the disease.

Mr Courage Kofi Botchway, Focal person, Ghana Health Service urged the communities to mainstream prevention campaigns, monitoring, treatment adherence and knowledge generation.

