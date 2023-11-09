Veuve Clicquot Bold Conversations Ghana Second Edition discusses women entrepreneurship

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA – A women’s entrepreneurship and innovation conference came off in Accra with the unveiling of a report on women entrepreneurs in Ghana.

Known as the “Veuve Clicquot Bold Conversations Ghana – Second Edition”, the session brought together female industry leaders to discuss issues concerning women entrepreneurs and also provide networking opportunities.

The forum also saw the launch of the “Veuve Clicquot Women’s Entrepreneurship Barometer” which provided insight into the challenges, opportunities and accomplishments by women entrepreneurs in the country.

It sought feedback from 49,000 respondents in 25 countries, including Ghana, and examined how and why women become entrepreneurs and how they tackled geopolitical challenges in the rapidly evolving world of work.

Experts and entrepreneurs from various sectors shared their knowledge and experiences at the forum, which focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership, and the role women play in driving economic growth.

Speakers and panelists, including Miishe Addy, CEO of Jetstream Africa, Ms Pearl Nkrumah, and Ms Mawuena Trebah, provided their perspectives on topics such as business growth and how women could balance work and other personal commitments.

Ms Femi Asante, CEO of hospitality conglomerate, Groupe Sebastien, expressed satisfaction at the rise of women entrepreneurs in Ghana and encouraged them to forge ahead in spite of challenges.

Carolé Bildé, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer of Veuve Clicquot, praising the turn out, said the forum formed a part of the company’s commitment to “fostering meaningful conversations and celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Veuve Clicquot, established in 1772, is a globally renowned champagne house known for its dedication to entrepreneurship, innovation, and the empowerment of women.

The unveiling of the 3rd Edition of the “Veuve Clicquot Global Women’s Entrepreneurship Barometer” since its launch in 2019, was described as “a significant step towards empowering women in the entrepreneurial landscape”.

It indicates, among other things, that more women in Ghana are becoming entrepreneurs due to “the meaning it adds to their lives and the pleasure of being their own boss”.

According to the report, Ghanaian female entrepreneurs “appear prepared to meet logistical barriers to entrepreneurship” while challenging men’s perceptions about female businesses.

It also noted that female entrepreneurs were “less present in higher-income sectors than their male counterparts, however, are endeavouring to turn global challenges into triumphs”.

The “Bold Conversations” conference again came with the official launch of Veuve Clicquot’s “Bold Open Database”, described as “a game-changer for female entrepreneurs in Ghana”.

“Women entrepreneurs need more than ever visibility to succeed, the Bold Open Data Base allows them to connect and be visible to the media and investors,” organisers said.

As such, Ghanaian female entrepreneurs have been invited to register and join an illustrious community of women worldwide.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

