Verdict expected in trial of French minister accused of abusing power

Paris. Nov 29, (dpa/GNA) – A special French court to try cases of ministerial misconduct, is set to decide on Wednesday, whether the country’s justice minister abused his office or not.

Éric Dupond-Moretti, is accused of using his ministerial role to get back at his opponents, from the time when he was working as a lawyer.

If the Court of Justice of the Republic decides on Wednesday that Dupond-Moretti is guilty, he would probably have to leave the cabinet.

A decision is expected at 3 pm (1400 GMT).

This is the first time a French minister who is still in office, has to answer to the special court.

The case concerns administrative proceedings against a judge and three senior officials in the judicial system, that Dupond-Moretti is alleged to have ordered.

The prosecution accuses him of a conflict of interest, that jeopardized his impartiality as a minister. It is demanding one year’s probation. In theory, he faces a maximum of five years in prison, and a €500,000 ($547,000) fine.

Dupond-Moretti denies the accusations.

His boss, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, had made it clear however that anyone in her cabinet found guilty in court, must leave the government.

Almost two years ago, the minister for small and medium-sized enterprises, Alain Griset, was convicted, and subsequently resigned.

What exactly will happen after Wednesday’s judgement is unclear. Dupond-Moretti will probably be extremely reluctant to leave, and could still appeal to the Court of Cassation.

He is considered one of French President Emmanuel Macron’s closest confidants in the cabinet.

Macron has waived previous regulations in favour of Dupond-Moretti. For example, he was allowed to stay on during a government reshuffle, even though an investigation was already pending against him.

GNA

