U.S. breaks ground for new maternal and childcare centre in Kumasi  

Kumasi, Nov. 16, GNA – Madam Virginia Palmer, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, has cut the sod for a new state-of-the-art maternal and child centre at the HopeXchange Medical Center in Kumasi.

The new maternal and child centre will include a labour and delivery suite, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units, inpatient and outpatient wards, and an adolescent clinic.

The HopeXchange Medical Center Ghana is a collaborative effort between the United States Government, Ghana’s Ministry of Health, the Christian Health Association of Ghana, Ghana Health Service, the Government and People of Malta, the Catholic Church of Ghana and Italy, Yale University, HopeXchange Foundation, and NGOs.

The HopeXchange Medical Center serves approximately four million people.

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development, has invested $3.5 million in the HopeXchange Medical Center Ghana.

Madam Palmer said in addition to the support to HopeXchange, every year, the United States invests more than $12 million to improve the health and lives of mothers, babies, and children across the country.

“This investment in quality maternal and antenatal care means healthier mothers and newborns,” she said.

The United States launched a Women’s Cancer Center at HopeXchange Ghana in 2019 that serves as a regional hub for medical training, research, and patient care to address public health priorities in sub-Saharan Africa.

The United States is Ghana’s largest bilateral development partner.

In 2023, bilateral assistance totalled over $150 million dedicated to supporting health, economic growth and agriculture, education, governance, and security.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

