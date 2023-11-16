Three development partners support primary health care in northern regions 

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey

Accra Nov.16, GNA- The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is to receive joint support from three of its Development Partners (DPs) in health to enhance Primary Health Care (PHC) delivery in the northern regions.

The DPs are the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Korea International Agency (KOICA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The tripartite partnership will support Ghana to strengthen its primary healthcare delivery, improve health governance at the sub-national level and promote global health security.

The partnership follows the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the three institutions in July this year.

It is expected to mitigate all forms of duplications by the DP in the same geographical and technical area.

Mr Dong Hyun Lee, the Country Director for KOICA, said under the partnership, KOICA would integrate its support with the GHS’s strategy and align with other development partners.

He thanked the partners for their dedication and collaborative efforts to transform lives and communities.

The USAID Mission Director, Ms. Kimberly Rosen, said the USAID would invest approximately USD 135 million between 2023 and 2027 under the project.

She said the USAID was pleased to partner with GHS, JICA and KOICA to build a more resilient primary healthcare system that delivered quality maternal, reproductive, newborn and child health care, nutrition, malaria, HIV and social protection.

Ms Rosen said the USAID was committed to complementing Ghana’s network of practice models.

The model connects Community Health and Planning Service (CHPS) zones to health centres to improve the efficiency and quality of healthcare delivery.

JICA’s Chief Representative, Ms. Momoko Suzuki, said JICA’s works in health system strengthening in Ghana over the years highlighted the relevance and need for the tripartite partnership.

“We believe that working closely with other DPs in health is a critical input for promoting development cooperation,” he said.

The operationalisation of the Memorandum of Corporation will engender sustainable improvement in health outcomes at the national and sub-national levels towards achieving Universal Health Coverage.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

