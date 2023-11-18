The University of Ghana organises a send-off ceremony for the 2021-2023 Retirees 

By James K. Madakena

Accra, Nov 18, GNA – The University of Ghana has, organised a send-off ceremony for the 2021-2023 retirees on its main Legon Campus.

The retired workers were 386 in all.

In a farewell address by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Nana ABA Appiah Amfo, said the University was not able to organise send-off parties in 2021 and 2022 due to restrictions created by the COVID-19 pandemic and this year’s organisation was in grand style it coincided with the University’s 75th Anniversary celebration.

She expressed gratitude to all retirees for their diverse contributions in the history of the University.

Prof Amfo indicated that the wisdom and experience of retirees had not only shaped the minds of the students, staff and clients, but also enriched the fabric of the university community.

She urged them to continue to associate with the University in any capacity that would bring them joy and fulfillment as they worked to bring a world-class research-intensive university shaped in technology and anchored in humanism.

Regarding pensioners who retired in 2019 and were not given a send-off would be considered for an appropriate send-off party.

On behalf of the University Council and Management, Prof Amfo reiterated her gratitude to the cherished Retirees for their service and added that, the new chapter in their lives be filled with joy, fulfillment and well deserved relaxation.

Felicitations were extended to the retirees by representatives of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association (FUSSAG) and Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).

The Retirees were presented with their awards, certificate of service and three yards of the 75th Anniversary cloth.

In attendance were the Registrar of the University of Ghana, Mrs Emelia N.K. Agyei-Mensah and the Director of Public Affairs Directorate, Dr. Elizier Ameyaw Buronya who acted as Master of Ceremony for occasion.

GNA

