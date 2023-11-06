Stop stigmatization of social deviant but draw them to God – Rev Titi-Lartey 

By Quansah Mavis

Tema, Nov. 6, GNA-The Reverend Emmanuel Titi-Lartey, Senior Associate Minister for Harvest International Ministries, has urged the public to stop stigmatising drunkards and drug abusers to draw them closer to God.

“Nobody was born perfect. That is why the Bible states that all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, so therefore Christians should not point hands at such people to discourage them from the gospel, but rather reach out to them in love and care and share the gospel with them to get the privilege to worship God.

“It is just by grace that God has thrown his light or the gospel to us and gotten us sealed; there’s time for everything. Today we have come to know Jesus; the time for the others may not be due, but God will bring them to His kingdom. We are all the creation of God; let us help one another and stop stigmatising among ourselves,” Rev. Titi-Lartey stated.

Rev. Titi-Lartey stated this at the 30th anniversary and thanksgiving celebration, which brought together over 20 branches of Harvest International Ministries at the headquarters at Harvest Chapel International Tahila Tempel in Tesano.

He said many difficult circumstances can upset our lives in profound ways, such that we find ourselves off balance and struggling to adapt effectively on our own.

“It is important during these times to also seek wise counsel beyond prayer; that’s part of the reason why Harvest Chapel International has set up the Harvest Care Line team of seasoned professionals certified to offer sound counselling through an integrated biblical worldview with a variety of evidence-based interventions to target the specific needs of the person,” he said.

Rev. Titi-Lartey said the Harvest Care Line team had varied expertise in the areas of law, finance, health, relationships, career management, and a host of others, with sound basic counselling and guidance as a first step in helping members to solve any crisis with the greatest measure of discretion and confidentiality.

The Rev. Dr. Gordon Kesseih, the General Overseer and Founder of Life International Church, who was also the guest speaker for the anniversary, speaking on the theme “Remember His Holiness,” mentioned that God does not demand from mankind what He cannot help us to accomplish.

He therefore admonished the church to lead a holy life because it is advice from God to nature, and he advised the church to shun everything that contaminated the body and spirit to perfect holiness out of reverence for God.

He mentioned that it was only through holistic training and guidance that the church would grow to impact the youth and children ministries to take up the role of leadership and leave a legacy from the 30 years to many more years.

He added that Christians must exhibit holiness because it was an instruction and a warning about God’s power.

He said the only way one could lead a holistic life was by belonging to the church and taking up roles and leadership positions that would guide their morals.

Rev. Dr Kisseih mentioned that, most often, belonging to a church, they survived the wars of life, trials, and temptations of the world and, therefore, grew in spirit and understanding of the gospel and got spiritual protection from the church.

He noticed that amid Christians, it was difficult for them to sin because they received training that would help develop them to stand for holiness and shy away from wrongdoings.

The anniversary was celebrated with dance performances from the Youth and Children Ministries. Songs Presentations by the Harvest Gospel Choir and a special quest Nana Osei, popularly known in gospel circles as Na-Cee.

