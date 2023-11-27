Somé not yet out of the woods – Paramount Chief

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Agbozume (V/R) Nov 27, GNA – Torgbiga Adama III, Paramount Chief of Somé Traditional Area, in Ketu South has called on Somé citizens home and abroad, and philanthropists to support the area for more development projects.

He said: “I hope to mobilise Somé citizens, the government organisations and other stakeholders to help us motivate our teachers to teach and pupils to learn, find scholarships for our brilliant but needy pupils to study Medicine, Law, Ewe Language and Arts and improve health and sanitation, and the road network.”

Torgbiga Adama made the call at the 2023 Sometutuza, the socio-cultural and development festival at Agbozume celebrated on the theme: “Unifying All of Somé for Her Total Development.”

He said though he and his chiefs had made some modest gains in areas of chieftaincy, education, health and socio-economic development, “Somé is not yet out of the woods” and required the support of all.

“There are still some pockets of chieftaincy disputes here and there, health facility challenges, poor road network and the flooding of Somé.

Torgbiga Adama said he intended to revive the “kete” (kente) industry to be a more vibrant and innovative trade and indicated his readiness to work with any well-wisher to win the economic battle for Somé.

“Somé cannot do it alone, just as you also cannot do it alone,” the Paramount Chief said.

Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, who graced the durbar in the company of Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC and Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, Regional Chairman, NDC among other party functionaries, donated relief items meant for flood victims in the area.

The items included 177 bags of rice, 38 cartons of cooking oil, 43 cartons of tomato paste, 45 cartons of canned fish and packs of bottled water.

Mr Mahama assured all flood victims of the NDC’s support and thanked Volta Region Members of Parliament (MPs) for standing with their people in their plight.

Saturday’s durbar which showcased the rich traditions of Somé was replete with drumming and dancing, cultural performances, poetry recitals, a play featuring the economic activities of the people and an exhibition which flaunted the kete designs and products from Agbozume.

The festival which had returned after 19 years break due to chieftaincy disputes, had Togbi Gbordzor III, Dusifiaga of Anlo and other traditional leaders from Aflao, Ave and Klikor areas in addition to other dignitaries like MPs for Ketu South and Akatsi South, and current and former Municipal Chief Executives for Ketu South.

GNA

