Sogakope SHS wins African Peer Review Mechanism “What Do You Know?” Quiz

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Nov. 27, GNA – The Sogakope Senior High School (SHS) has won the African Peer Review Mechanism “What Do You Know?” Quiz after beating three other schools in a competitive contest.

In the three-round contest, Sogakope SHS excited the audiences at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation studio with their end-to-end answers that got them 33 points, leaving PRESEC Legon, with 25 points, Winneba SHS with 11 points and Aburi Girls, eight points.

The competition was in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary celebration of the African Peer Review Mechanism in promoting democracy and good governance.

An amount of Gh¢ 5, 000, was given the winner as a cash prize, Gh¢ 3, 000 went to the 1st Runner up, Gh¢ 2, 000 was given to the 2nd Runner up and Gh¢1000 went to the 3rd Runner up. All schools were awarded certificates.

Miss Ahorsu Juliet Norfeli, a second year student and one of the contestants for the Sogakope SHS, said, she was elated to have participated.

“It has given me some inspiration to work with institutions and deepen our democracy and good governance to make our country better in the future,” she said.

Key concepts that came up during the competition were the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), NEPAD, African Agenda 2063, Sustainable Development Goals that must be attained by 2030 and other governance architecture and frameworks.

The APRM was established in 2003 by the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Head of State and Government Implementation Committee as an instrument for AU Member States to voluntarily self-monitor their governance performance.

It is voluntary arrangement amongst African States to assess and review governance at Head of State peer level to promote political stability, integration, economic growth and sustainable development.

In commemorating the anniversary, Madam Winifred Akoto-Sampong, Acting Executive Secretary, National African Peer Review Mechanism Governing Council (NAPRM -GC), said Ghana chose to celebrate the 20 years with the young ones.

She said: “We have realised that the youth should be involved governance because for most of us, governance revolves around our Heads of States and political players at the national level and not the people.”

“We tend to forget that we are part of Governance and, therefore, the young ones should be reoriented to understand that. And so as we sit in our homes to criticize the President, which we call the government, we are criticizing ourselves,” Madam Akoto-Sampong said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

