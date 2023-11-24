Qingdao’s Sister-city Reading Party Held in Richmond, Canada

On November 21, the Sister-city Reading Party was held at the “Corner of Chinese Culture–Nishan House” in Canada’s Richmond, a sister city of Qingdao. This event was hosted by the Information Office of the Qingdao Municipal People’s Government and co-organized by Beijing Xufang International Digital Culture Media Co., Ltd. and the Canada-China Youth Culture and Arts Exchange Promotion Association.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the sister city relationship between Qingdao and Richmond. To further enhance friendship and mutual trust between the two cities, Qingdao will host a series of cultural exchange activities in Richmond, with the aim to provide a deeper and comprehensive understanding of Qingdao for the citizens in the sister city across the ocean. The Sister-city Reading Party is a part of the cultural exchange activities.

Mr. Brain, a photography enthusiast who participated in the event, was deeply impressed by Qingdao, a modern metropolis known for its high aesthetic value, pleasant atmosphere, and suitability for living, working, and leisure. He mentioned, “I heard that Qingdao is building itself as a leading modern industrial city, a pioneering modern marine city, an internationalized innovative city, an international gateway hub city, a high-quality bay area city suitable for living, working, and leisure, as well as a model city for modern governance. I hope to visit Qingdao in 2024 and personally experience its charm.”

Ms. May, who had previously visited Beijing and Qingdao, said, “In 2008, I had the opportunity to visit both host cities of the Beijing Summer Olympic Games. Beautiful Qingdao left me with wonderful memories. This event made me realize that Qingdao has undergone tremendous changes in the past 15 years. Given the chance, I would definitely love to visit Qingdao again.”

Since the establishment of friendly cooperative relations between Qingdao and Richmond in 2008, the two cities have engaged in frequent exchanges and cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, tourism, sports, culture, and youth, and have achieved fruitful results.

