Propagate Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy – Abu Kansangbata

Accra, Nov 23, GNA – Mr Abu Kansangbata, former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister has called on the National Democratic Congress to focus on key stakeholders and ground breaking policy proposals like John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy to strengthen their gains.

“The focus extends to National Executive Members, National and Regional Communications Directors, Media Monitors, and Members of Parliament”.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, he said Central to this initiative was the emphasis on former President John Dramani Mahama’s (JDM) 24-hour policy proposal as a visionary approach to revolutionize the country’s responsiveness to challenges by ensuring swift and effective decision-making.

“Members of Parliament, recognizing the significance of this proposal, are urged to actively engage their constituents. One notable aspect of the NDC’s agenda is the commitment to reversing the ban on the importation of used cars”.

He said the move aligned with the party’s goal of providing affordable transportation options for the people.

“The NDC aims to empower individuals to own vehicles, contributing to enhanced mobility and economic opportunities by lifting restrictions on used car imports.

The 24-hour economy he said was not just about extending operational hours, but to establish a streamlined food distribution network, thereby reducing transportation costs and ultimately lowering food prices.

He said the policy was not merely a catchy slogan but a comprehensive strategy to transform and revitalize the Ghanaian economy.

“Beyond the misconceptions, we see the potential for a more prosperous era for Ghana, driven by JDM’s vision for a dynamic and resilient economy.

He said the policy aimed to tackle the current inflation rate of 35.5% and decrease the Debt-to-GDP ratio from 71.9%, providing a conducive environment for monetary policy rates.

GNA

