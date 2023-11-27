Over 250 businesses to participate in 2023 Obuasi Trade Show

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi, (Ash), Nov. 27, GNA – Over 250 businesses in the Adansi enclave are expected to participate in this year’s Obuasi Trade Show (OTS) set for this Christmas, Mr. Ishmael Yakubu Coffie, Chairman of the show, has announced.

The annual event, which is the sixth edition, brings together small and medium enterprises and exhibitors to showcase their products at one place to promote sales for local businesses.

The theme chosen for this year’s event is “Harnessing our Creative Potential to Diversify the Local Economy of Obuasi.”

Consequently, a media launch has been held in Obuasi to unveil activities lined up for the event, which is put together annually by AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine and its partners, made up of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Obuasi East District Assembly, Akrofuom District Assembly and the Ghana Enterprise Agency.

Mr. Coffie told the media that this year’s edition would be spiced up with other side attractions such as music and fashion shows, comedy shows, rep your jersey, rep your community, and health screening.

He said the goal was to boost the local economy by providing a platform for businesses in Obuasi to showcase their products to create a market for them beyond the trade show.

Mr. Edmund Oduro Agyei, Head of Stakeholder Engagement and Land Management of AngloGold Ashanti, said the company prioritised innovation and sustainable development as underpinned by its 10- Year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP).

“Today, as we mark the preparation towards organising the five-day Obuasi Trade Show, we are thrilled to share that our focus on diversification goes beyond just mining,” he told the media.

He said AngloGold Ashanti recognised the importance of supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Through strategic partnerships and investments, we aim to stimulate the growth of various sectors within Obuasi’s local economy to nurture vibrant and self-reliant communities,” he emphasized.

He entreated entrepreneurs and artisans to seize the opportunity to showcase their talents, products and services, while forging networks and partnerships to strengthen the local economy.

Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode, the District Chief Executive for Akrofuom, said empowering local businesses was the way to build a resilient local economy.

He reminded the people of how Obuasi became dormant when AngloGold Ashanti suspended operations to undergo care and maintenance, stressing that it was important to diversify the local economy.

He applauded AngloGold Ashanti for implementing various interventions in the areas of health, education, and economic development under its 10-year development plan.

GNA

