NMC asks Power FM to apologise to Second Lady Samira Bawumia over “obscene broadcast” 

Accra, Nov 6, GNA – The National Media Commission (NMC) has asked the management of Accra-based radio station, Power FM, to, as a matter of urgency, apologise to Mrs Samira Bawumia over what it termed an “obscene broadcast” against the Second Lady.

A statement signed and issued by Mr George Sarpong, Executive Secretary, NMC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said, that on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, management of Power Fm allowed the station to be used as the medium for gender-based insult on Samira Bawumia in a “perverted and debased broadcast” that also sought to denigrate the entire Fulani Community in Ghana and incite ethnic tension.

Such behaviour, the Commission said, had no place in the search for national cohesion, peace and development.

“Your presenter’s phoney protestation was unprofessional and deceitfully calculated to egg the commentator on. Instead of being a moderator, your presenter became a cheerleader for obscenity,” it indicated.

The Commission, therefore, asked the Radio Station to apologise to the Second Lady and the Fulani Community by November 11, 2023.

Additionally, it asked the Station to apologise to the Ghanaian public whose sensibilities they breached by that broadcast.

“We expect you to undertake the above and present evidence of same to the Commission before November 11, 2023, after which date you may hear further from the Commission,” the statement added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

