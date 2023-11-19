Nick Ball sinks Isaac Dogboe’s world title hopes with decision win

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 19, GNA – Ghanaian boxer Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe (25-4, 15KOs) suffered a unanimous decision loss against undefeated British boxer Nick Ball in Saturday’s World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight world title eliminator.



It was Dogboe’s fourth career loss, as the British boxing prodigy dominated the bout at the OA Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom.

After the highly entertaining bout, all three judges scored the fight 119-108, 116-111, and 118-109, all in favour of Nick Ball, who is guaranteed a world title shot in the coming months.

Dogboe, who is a former WBO super bantamweight champion, started the bout very well with some good jabs, but Ball’s compact style, great defence, and effectively using the jabs kept Dogboe at bay.

In the fourth round, Ball scored a knockdown over Dogboe in what seemed like a push.

Overall, Dogboe had his chance to dictate the game, but Ball was much more powerful than the Ghanaian boxer and held on to secure the win to stay undefeated in 19 bouts.

It was Dogboe’s second defeat in 2023 after he unfortunately lost to Cuban southpaw Robeisy Ramirez in April for the vacant WBO featherweight title.

GNA

