Methodist church praises Dr Asare Yeboah for transforming Osei Tutu SHS at Akropong

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Akropong (Ash), Nov. 1, GNA – The Methodist Church, Ghana, has commended, Dr Asare Yeboah, the outgoing Headmaster of Osei Tutu Senior High School (SHS), for his sterling performance and quality leadership, which had significantly uplifted the image of the school.

The Right Reverend Stephen Kawaka Owusu, the Kumasi Diocesan Bishop of the church, who gave the commendation, said the commitment and dedicated services of Dr Yeboah, had not only helped improved academic performance, but also discipline and infrastructural development in the school .

“Your contribution to the school is unparalleled,” Rt. Rev. Owusu, remarked, during a retirement and thanksgiving service for Dr Yeboah at Akropong, in the Atwima Nwabiagya north district.

The school, he said, had seen tremendous transformation in all spheres of its academic life in recent times, especially in science education and good performances at the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Rt. Rev. Owusu pointed out that the outgoing headmaster would forever be remembered.

His five-year tenure saw the school maintaining a high sense of discipline while upholding the values, vision and mission for which the institution was set up.

Established in 1940 as one of the royal institutions in the Ashanti Region, Osei Tutu SHS began as a boys’ boarding school, then became a training college, before conversion back into a secondary institution in the early 1970s.

It had over the years, produced many notable alumni, including the late Justice Kweku Etrew Amua-Sekyi, a former Supreme Court Judge and Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee of Ghana.

Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, and his brother, Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, a former Minister of Defence, passed through the institution.

It is a Methodist institution set up to achieve a high level of academic and moral excellence with a view to serving as a torch bearer to reflect the hopes and aspirations of Asanteman in particular, and Ghanaians in general.

The school’s vision is to train and educate the boy child to be disciplined, responsible, effective and efficient, to use his talents to his benefit and the benefit of the entire society.

Rt. Rev. Owusu commended Dr. Asare Yeboah for living up to expectation.

The Methodist Church, he said, was elated about his legacies, and commended the teaching and non-teaching staff for their unflinching support.

A hallmark of his leadership in education was an unwavering commitment to discipline – championing an environment where students thrived academically, curbing disruptions and instilling a sense of responsibility and dedication.

Dr Asare Yeboah’s foray into education began at the Bomaa SHS.

Here, under his tutelage, students experienced an unparalleled level of teaching, as evidenced by a stellar 100 per cent pass rate in Mathematics.

Moving forward, he also had stints with the Mim SHS in 1992.

By 1993, the Ghana Education Service (GES), recognising his prowess, appointed him to elevate the standards of Chemistry and Mathematics at Ejisuman Secondary School.

His journey with the Anglican SHS started in 1994, marking a 24-year era filled with accomplishments.

His impact in education was cemented when he took on the mantle of Principal/Headmaster at the Methodist Technical Institute (MTI) at Kwadaso in 2017.

His last revered position was as a headmaster at the Osei Tutu SHS, where he guided young minds, instilled discipline and totally transformed the institution into one of the most sought after schools in the Ashanti region, until his retirement in 2023.

Dr Asare Yeboah on his part, thanked the Methodist church, the Ghana Education Service, the board and management of the school for the opportunity given to him to serve the school and the people in the area.

He was presented with several citations for his dedicated services.

