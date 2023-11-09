Medical Doctor advises men to change attitude towards sexual health treatment 

By Angela Ayimbire

Tema, Nov. 8, GNA-Dr. Barbara Ayesha Anawana Karbo, Head of the Accident and Emergency Department at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has called on males to modify their attitudes towards sexual health treatment.

“Most men conceal or avoid discussing their health needs, and they are sometimes hesitant to have an honest discussion about their sexual health history and current symptoms when they visit health facilities.

“Most men do not seek quick treatment for numerous health concerns, and when they do, they do not open up about their health issues, particularly those involving their reproductive organs,” the doctor said.

Dr. Karbo, an Emergency Medicine Physician, discussed men’s apathy towards sexual health care during the weekly “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility,” a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office project aimed at boosting health-related communication.

The platform also allows for the distribution of health information to impact personal health decisions through increased health literacy.

Speaking on “first aid at home and basic life support,” Dr Karbo claimed that male mortality was higher than female mortality because women freely shared their concerns without hiding anything, whereas males kept them hidden, sometimes even from their immediate family.

She went on to note that health practitioners relied on the information they were given to provide therapy; as a result, accurate and exact information made it easier for healthcare providers to get to the root of the illness.

She explained that men tended to self-manage their health difficulties, which frequently aggravated their position, and that men needed to change their thinking and obtain regular health exams.

The IMaH Accident and Emergency Specialist warned that there were a lot of males in the health sector, and as a result, they could prefer to be cared for by someone with whom they would feel comfortable discussing their health status in depth.

She stated that men’s unwillingness to seek healthcare may be one of the reasons they die younger than women, even though public health facilities were more readily available in the country.

