Medeama to host CR Belouzdad on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA – Ghanaian Champions Medeama SC will host CR Belouizdad from Algeria at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Medeama SC aim to get their continental campaign back on track after losing 3-0 to giants and record holders Al Ahly in their Group D opener on Saturday.

In view of this, the Confederation of African Football has appointed Lamin N. Jammeh from The Gambia as the Centre referee. Jammeh will be assisted by compatriots Abdul Aziz Bollel Jawo (Assistant I), Omar Darboe (Assistant II) and Alhasan Baboucarr Bass (Fourth Referee).

Rene Williams Sere from Cote D’Ivoire is the Match Commissioner. Other officials for the game include Peter Elgam Edibe -Referee Assessor – Nigeria, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu – General Coordinator – Nigeria, Ibrahim Sannie Daara – Media Officer – Ghana and Odochi Joan Efughu – Security Officer – Nigeria.

The game is scheduled for 16H00 kick off at the Baba Yara Sports stadium, Kumasi on Friday, December 01, 2023.

GNA

