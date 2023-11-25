Keta communities commend authorities for closure of floodgate at Azizadzi 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Nov. 25 GNA-Residents in flood-affected communities in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have commended authorities and engineers for championing the closure of the control gate at Azizadzi.

This, according to them, has helped in reviving the lagoon which served as a source of livelihood for many fisherfolks.

Mr Promise Kofi Bacca, the assembly member for Abutiakope Electoral Area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the flood waters in the area had receded drastically, which necessitated the call for the closure of the flood control gate to safeguard the lagoon.

“The agitations from many fishermen here have been heeded by the assembly and we appreciated their efforts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, said the lagoon water level had receded from 1.6 to 0.8 metres over the period of the discharge.

He further explained that the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpone Dams had affected several communities, roads, schools, farms, and churches as well as the socio-economic life of residents living along the coast.

Mr Wemegah explained that it was necessary to open the floodgates and the sandbar for the lagoon water to flow into the sea to de-flood the affected areas.

“We have had recommendations from the chiefs and community members along the coastal belt after the closure of the floodgate.”

He thanked Engineer Rex Edeckor and other engineers as well as other stakeholders such as Members of Parliament, VRA, and GPHA, for their various efforts.

Some fishermen and residents in the affected areas such as Anyako-Konu, Seva, Atiavi, Anlo-Afiadenyigba, Hovi, Havedzi, Kedzi, and others, who spoke to the GNA, expressed satisfaction over the exercise.

The GNA further observed that all 17 floodgates have been closed with the sand bar, only left open.

GNA

