Clubs to pay respect to Kotoko legend during MTN FA Cup matches

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has requested for a minute’s silence in honour of departed Asante Kotoko SC legend Paapa Arko ahead of all 2023/24 MTN FA Cup Round of 64 matches.

The late former Asante Kotoko captain passed away on Sunday, November 26,2023 after a short illness. Paapa Arko was captain of Asante Kotoko SC in the early 80’s and led the team to win the Africa Cup of Champions Club Competition (now CAF Champions League) in 1983.

He also played a role when the Club won the 1984 edition of the FA Cup competition where they beat Goldfields in the final match.

Clubs and all stakeholders have been informed to observe a minute silence before kick off of all MTN FA Cup Round of 64 matches which will be played between Tuesday, November 28 – Thursday, November 30,2023 to symbolically honour the late Paapa Arko.

GNA

