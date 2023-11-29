Christians urged to be remnants of God’s salvation

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Nov 29, GNA – Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale has urged Christians to attempt faithfulness to make up the remnant of God’s salvation.

He said God, in His righteousness, saved the remnant, who were the faithful few, adding God destroyed the disobedient.

While delivering a sermon during church service in Tamale, Right Reverend Tong said being faithful meant living in accordance with the scriptures that would reflect in all aspects of a Christian’s live and not taking God’s call for granted.

The sermon was on the theme: “The Remnants of Israel”.

He said though Christianity was widespread, only few people, who exhibited faithfulness, would enter the kingdom of God.

He said, “God loves all of us as His children but only those, who respond to this love positively by obeying Him, are given the inheritance as His true children.”

