Chief Justice urges Judges, judicial officers to walk the moral high ground

By Joyce Danso,

Accra, Nov. 28, GNA – Chief Justice Getrude Sackey Torkornoo has urged Judges, Registrars, and quasi-judicial officers to pursue integrity and strong leadership skills to ensure a responsive legal system.

According to Chief Justice Torkornoo, “Court Registrars play a pivotal role in the justice delivery system and as quasi-judicial officers, it is important that they are informed, possess integrity and strong leadership skills”.

She said this at a day’s conference for Supervising High Court Judges, Regional Administrative Officers, and Court Registrars of the Judicial Service in the Southern Sector of Ghana held in Accra, a statement issued and signed by Mr. J. R. Ampong-Fosu, Director of Communications, said.

The statement said the conference which was spearheaded by the Judicial Training Institute (TI) had the theme; “Building the Pillars of Justice in Coherence and Harmony”.

It was also in line with Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo’s quest to enhance the administration of justice and ensure a responsive legal system that addresses the needs of citizens.

The statement said the objective of the Conference was to enhance the administration of justice by addressing relevant, practical models to remove barriers to efficiency and effectiveness in justice delivery.

It said the Conference was thus meant to involve participants in finding practical solutions to issues which work against effective and efficient delivery of services to the public.

The statement said the Conference identified institutional and structural barriers that impinged on work at the registry level and in overall judicial administration. It further served as an avenue for direct interactions with the Chief Justice, Management, Supervising High Court Judges,

It said during the conference, Regional Administrative Officers, and Court Registrars exchanged ideas and dialogued.

“The outcome of the dialogue will ultimately form the basis for strategies and policy documents that will promote efficiency and effectiveness in court administration.”

There were presentations by some Directors of the Judicial Service on identified areas of concern, followed by breakout sessions that addressed practical challenges in

administrative/registry work such as Execution, Bails, Letters of Administration, preparation of Warrants etc,” the statement added.

The statement said a Conference Communique on Achieving Coherence and Harmony, whiles Building the Pillars of Justice, was presented by the Conference Rapporteur, Justice Dorothy Kingsley-Nyinah, a High Court Judge and Quality Assurance Manager of the Judicial Service.

According to the statement, a similar event would be held for Supervising Judges, Regional Administrators and Registrars in the Northern Sector of Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

