CAF Champions League: Medeama arrives in Egypt ahead of Al Ahly clash

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA – Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC arrived in Cairo on Wednesday night ahead of their CAF Champions League group stage encounter against Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly.

The match scheduled for the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday, would see Africa’s most successful club, Al Ahly, face Ghanaian debutants Medeama in Group D’s opener.

Patrick Akoto, Medeama SC Communications Director, stated in an interview that they had been received and treated very well since their arrival in Egypt.

He disclosed that the 23-man squad would have their first training session on Thursday evening as they continue preparations for Saturday’s clash.

“There are no issues with regard to our arrival in Cairo, as we have been treated very well. Camp is cool, the atmosphere is very nice, and we are looking forward to facing the biggest club in Africa,” he said.

Patrick Akoto also expressed his optimism about defeating Al Ahly, who are the defending champions of the CAF Champions League, having won it a record 11 times.

Medeama would also compete against Young Africans of Tanzania and CD Belouizdad of Algeria in Group D of the CAF Champions League.

GNA

