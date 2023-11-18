Bunso Cocoa College holds third matriculation, admits 65 students

By Emelia B. Addae

Bunso (E/R), Nov. 18, GNA – The Bunso Cocoa College, affiliated to the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has matriculated the third cohort of 65 students to pursue a two-year Diploma in Agronomy and Extension.

Dr Mercy Asamoah, the Rector, administered the matriculation oath and urged the students to abide by the rules of the schools to sustain its vision.

The College had experienced faculty members and academic facilities for holistic learning, she said, and urged them to prioritise their studies to leverage the excellent expertise of market-oriented tree crop manpower education.

She admonished the students to participate in the field practical training sessions since they formed part of the programme they had been admitted to pursue.

The Rector announced that sale of admission forms for weekend programme scheduled to begin next year was ongoing to expand access.

She appealed for a new block to accommodate the increasing numbers of students and a 48-seater bus to help convey students for field and practical training.

Professor Grace Vanderpuije, a representative of the Vice Chancellor of UCC, reminded the students of their mission in the school and advised them to always be guided by the rules and regulations.

The Bunso Cocoa College was established in 1950 to train technical and field staff of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

It is now upgraded to a tertiary institution accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Council.

