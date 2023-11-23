Bofoakwa Tano mutually part ways with head coach Frimpong Manso

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA – Bofoakwa Tano FC has announced the departure of head coach Frimpong Manso and assistant coach Isaac Kofi Sarfo.

This comes after the newly-promoted club reached an agreement with two parties to mutually terminate their appointment, having qualified the team back to the league after a 16-year absence.

It is worth noting that the Sunyani-based side has had a poor run of results in recent matches, with just one win in their last eight matches.

A club statement said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to both coaches for their valuable contributions and dedication to our club, and we wish them the very best in their future endeavours.

“We thank our teeming fans for their continued support and look forward to exciting times ahead.”

Bofoakwa Tano are currently sixth on the league table and will not be in action this week as their matchweek 12 encounter against Dreams FC has been postponed.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

