Ashiboi assemblyman organizes clean-up exercise

Tema, Nov 21, GNA – Mr. Obed Quaye, the Assemblyman for the Ashiboi Electoral Area, has organised a clean-up exercise at Community One Site Five to help rid the community of filth.

Mr. Quaye, who is a two-term assemblyman, together with personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and residents weeded the area, and desilted and washed all drains in the area.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, he said the exercise was an annual affair that also created awareness on sanitation-related issues.

He said it was also in line with the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s ‘Clean Your Frontage’ initiative, which mandated residents to clean their immediate surroundings.

He encouraged residents to join in such exercises instead of politicising them, as diseases emanating from poor sanitation do not discriminate based on political, religious, or ethnic affiliations.

On his achievements, the assemblyman who is seeking a third term told the GNA that apart from discharging his core assembly duties, he had three things he wanted to do for the community before becoming an assemblyman.

According to him, to promote quality education among learners in his area, he lobbied the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and the GHANAL to put up a library building for the Twedaase Primary School.

He added that he was instrumental in getting the Assembly to construct one unit three-classroom block for TMA Day Care 2, located at Site 7/10.

According to him, he pushed for that when there were reports of a lack of ventilation due to crowding of pupils in the existing classroom blocks at the school.

Mr. Quaye added that over his two terms in service, he annually provided mathematical sets to Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the four schools in his area to motivate them in their exams.

He said the second thing he had tackled was to personally and with the support of the assembly enhanced visibility in his area, noting that he became an assemblyman when the area could boast of only four street- lights but currently had 120 of them.

He said this had led to a reduction in thefts and attacks on residents in the evening as it used to be, adding however that he was considering forming a watchdog committee in the area to ensure that miscreants don’t take advantage of the absence of residents in the morning to break into their homes.

On health, he said he had facilitated and paid for the registration of children in the area onto the National Health Insurance Scheme, as well as organised a series of sporting activities to aid residents’ health.

He said he provided skilled training and lobbied for a number of youth to gain employment in some institutions in Tema to help boost their livelihoods.

Mr. Quaye appealed to the electorates in Ashiboi to fully participate in the December 19, 2023, district-level elections to re-elect him as their representative at the assembly to champion the needed development.

The Ashiboi electoral district comprises Tema Community sites three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, and 10, as well as the Mankoadze enclave, and has an estimated 20,000 residents.

